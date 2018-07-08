WATCH - Castleford Tigers 42 Leeds Rhinos 10: Castleford give new boss Sinfield plenty to ponder

IT WAS Daryl Powell who famously gave Kevin Sinfield the captaincy of Leeds Rhinos at the tender age of just 22.

That decision worked out pretty well for the player who went on to became the club’s greatest-ever leader, inspiring the club to seven Grand Final victories among a raft of other honours.

James Lowes and Kevin Sinfield

However, in his current position of Castleford Tigers head coach, Powell delivered something else yesterday - Sinfield’s first defeat as a director of rugby in his first game since surprisingly taking over from sacked Leeds coach Brian McDermott on Friday.

Undoubtedly, as Castleford eventually ran riot against the defending champions after leading just 16-10 at half-time, it was a brutal welcome to this new world for the former England captain.

In fairness, it was more Jake Trueman, the brilliant 19-year-old half-back who did most of the damage, his sniping runs causing Rhinos all sorts of problems before a second-half brace condemned them to an eighth consecutive league defeat.

Both Sinfield and Powell were fine international half-backs in their respective days; at this rate, it seems certain Trueman - surely nailed-on for England Knights’ end-of-season tour of Papua New Guinea - will eventually get his chance to shine at that level, too.

Tom Briscoe sprints past Michael Shenton to score his second try.

Still, at the start, obviously all eyes were on Sinfield as he made his unexpected return to the Leeds club he left as treble-winners in 2015.

The state is certainly different now; they are in ninth with just three fixtures remaining to save themselves from the Qualifiers, a crucial derby awaiting against Wakefield Trinity at Headingley on Friday.

Wearing a shirt and trousers, the 37-year-old observed from the touchline during the warm-up at Wheldon Road and then took his place sat at the top of the main stand with new first-team coach James Lowes.

It was said that Sinfield would be in charge of selection and his first pick immediately gave an indication of how his side would play.

Mikolaj Oledzki runs at Tigers' Jake Webster.

Joel Moon, the Australian who has so long been operating at stand-off, reverted to his original position of centre for the first time in more than a year.

Instead, Sinfield paired a traditional half-back pairing of Jordan Lilley - so often under-used by McDermott - along with Richie Myler while his preferred full-back was Ashton Golding, Jack Walker on the bench having started the previous eight.

There was changes off the field as well; Rob Burrow, Sinfield’s erstwhile half-back partner who has been Rhinos’ head of academy coaching since retiring last year, was helping on the touchline but there was no Barry Eaton, McDermott’s assistant coach.

Leeds could not have got off to a better start in the stifling heat. Admittedly, Castleford winger Greg Eden made an early break but sent a poor pass to Michael Shenton who spilled.

Rhinos were not as profligate; Stevie Ward surged through near halfway and perfectly found Tom Briscoe who went in for the first of his two tries after just three minutes.

Golding, however, quickly erred on a kick-return gifting Eden the chance to mark his return from injury with a simple run-in after Paul McShane and Trueman combined.

From thereon, it was the hosts who enjoyed most of the pressure; Jesse Sene-Lefao was held up after James Clare made a searing break while Michael Shenton and Adam Milner both spilled in good position.

Trueman, in particular, was a nuisance. Castleford, though, rarely got on his shoulder and, so, as the afternoon progressed, numerous half-breaks went unfulfilled.

It’s probably why he took it upon himself more in that second period to help them rise up to third and atone for the squad’s aberration in Perpignan last week.

Leeds actually extended their lead with Briscoe’s second try after a fine piece of centre play from Liam Sutcliffe smuggled him away in the 17th minute.

And Sinfield’s side did, initially, defend well at the other end, showing real appetite to protect their line.

Jamie Ellis thought he had dummied over only to lose it under pressure from Golding and Adam Cuthbertson.

Mitch Clark did likewise at the end of the half after Castleford had turned down an easy two points.

In between, Powell’s side had taken control with a fine try from Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e after some superb handling down their left flank from Liam Watts, Junior Moors and Trueman sent Shenton into space.

Ellis converted and then added the extras after Matt Cook - the prop who made such an impact off the bench with the impressive Clark - latched onto Ellis’ grubber in the 32nd minute.

Paul McShane, the artful former Leeds hooker, had set up position after, for a second time, forcing Rhinos to drop out following one of his smart grubbers near the line.

Crucially, it was the hosts who scored first in the second period, Trueman getting through again but this time not needing any colleagues as he reached the line himself in the 45th minute.

Ellis improved and Sinfield changed tactic.

Walker came on for Lilley, Golding shifted to the wing, Ryan Hall into centre and Moon back to half-back.

It did not reap any rewards, though; rather Moon sailed a kick directly into touch offering Trueman the chance to dart in for his second.

The game was already over when he dinked in another smart grubber for Jesse Sene-Lefao for Castleford’s sixth try, the prop who crashed over for his second soon after, Ellis rounding things off with his fifth conversion and a penalty.

Castleford Tigers: Laulu-Togaga’e, Webster, Shenton, Eden; Ellis, Trueman; Watts, McShane, Sene-Lefao, Moors, Millington, Milner. Substitutes: Holmes, Massey, Cook, Clark.

Leeds Rhinos: Golding; Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Moon, Hall; Lilley, Myler; Oledski, Parcell, Singleton, Ward, Ferres, Cuthbertson. Substitutes: Walker, Delaney, Mullally, Walters.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan)