Your chance to win a signed England Rugby League World Cup shirt

Have your say

WE’VE teamed up with Kingstone Press – the Official Cider of Rugby League – to offer our readers the chance to win a signed England World Cup shirt.

England have enjoyed their best World Cup in years, and faced holders Australia in this morning’s prestigious final in Brisbane.

John Bateman and Luke Gale celebrate after England beat Tonga in the semi-final.

To get your hands on a signed England shirt simply answer the following question:

In which city is this morning’s World Cup final between Australia and England taking place?

Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering England shirt comp as the email subject), or on the back of a postcard to England shirt comp, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

Please include your name, address and a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 10am on Wednesday. The winner will be the first correct entry drawn at random after the closing date.

Up for grabs: The England signed shirt.

Normal YEP/YP competition rules and regulations apply.