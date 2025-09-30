Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is your first Yorkshire memory?

I grew up in Gildersome near Leeds and I can remember going to Headingley when I was two or three. I can also recall games at Bradford Northern at the same age. I remember too a trip to Wembley with my grandparents to watch my father, Barry, playing in the Challenge Cup Final in 1973 between Bradford Northern and Featherstone Rovers.

I was born in 1970 when my dad was in Australia with the Great Britain team. When he came back, I was ten days old. I think I’d be one or two the first time I picked up a rugby ball.

Peter Seabourne has fond memories of watching rugby all over Yorkshire

What is your favourite part of Yorkshire?

I like going up into the Dales. Leeds Tykes play in West Park Bramhope, and we are only about 15 or 20 minutes away from the start of the Dales.

Our club is not that far from Otley and Ilkley where you’ve got some fantastic views. I am an outdoors person, and I like to be in the fresh air a lot. I also love the coast.

We have a caravan at Filey at Primrose Valley, and we visit there regularly. It’s nice and relaxing to go away and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Pete admires Yorkshire and England cricketer Jonny Bairstow. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

What would be your perfect weekend away or perfect day out in Yorkshire?

The day out would be to find a rugby match to watch, whether it’s union or league, and my weekend away would be spent at the coast. We like Whitby and Scarborough, but I’m quite fond of Filey at the moment because it’s quiet.

What is your favourite walk or view?

I’ve just joined Cookridge Hall Golf Club in Leeds, so that’s where I’m doing my walking. The views from the course are really good and from the golf club I can look across to West Park Bramhope and see our ground.

Which Yorkshire sports person, past or present, would you like to take out for lunch?

I wouldn’t take him out for lunch. I’d rather he took me out. It’s a good friend of mine called Kevin Dick. A well known rugby league player who had a fine career in the ‘70s, ‘80s and early ‘90s with Leeds, Hull FC, Halifax and Huddersfield. Kevin also played twice for Great Britain. I grew up watching Kevin who played half back at Leeds. Years later, I was lucky to play one game with him at Huddersfield. Kevin’s good fun on an afternoon out.

Which other sports do you follow in Yorkshire?

I like cricket but don’t go to games because of family commitments. I like watching cricket on television, competitions like the T20 Blast and The Hundred.

What’s your Yorkshire hidden gem?

It’s Weetwood Hall Hotel. It’s not far from here and is on the Otley Road in Leeds. I spend quite a bit of time there.

It’s owned by the University of Leeds and one of my jobs is to coach the university rugby team. Not a lot of people know about this hotel which is situated in a lovely setting.

If you could own part of Yorkshire for the day, what and where would it be?

Headingley Stadium. It’s a superb venue, for both codes of rugby and cricket. Now that it’s been redeveloped, Headingley is first class, and not only is it a gem in Yorkshire, but I believe in the Northern Hemisphere too. Headingley is unique because you’ve got both sports side by side.

What do you think it is that gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Without question the people. There are a lot of good people here. When folk move away for work, in my opinion, they always come back. Yorkshire is named God’s own country for a reason.

Everyone is down to earth, black is black and white’s white and there’s not a lot in between, and Yorkshire folk are very friendly people.

Do you have a favourite pub?

Actually, I’ve not had a drink for 10 years, but I do like the Original Oak and Woodies, both in Headingley. They are both student pubs and are popular with Leeds University’s rugby teams.

And do you have a favourite restaurant?

I mentioned it earlier and it’s the restaurant at the Weetwood Hall Hotel. It is top class, and I would certainly recommend it.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I do and it’s called Haigh’s at Elmgrove Farm on Far Common Road in Mirfield. We like their pies, and all the food is locally sourced.

Who is the Yorkshire person you admire the most?

The Yorkshire and England cricketer Jonny Bairstow. He’s Yorkshire through and through and Jonny wears his heart on his sleeve. Jonny stands out and what he’s done for the England cricket team is amazing.

He’s the one for me. I knew Jonny’s dad, David, a long time ago. He used to come to Odsal to watch Bradford Northern.

How do you think Yorkshire has changed since you’ve known it, for the better or for the worse?

I think it’s a bit of both really. Look at the cities. Leeds is probably unrecognisable from what it was like 25 years ago. You see a lot of tower blocks being built and then you’ve got all these clubs and restaurants.

Some of the streets in Leeds are completely different to what they looked like when I was growing up. Each city is Yorkshire has its own attractions.

If a stranger came to Yorkshire and you had time to take them to one place, where would that be?

I’d take them to York. I remember the Leeds rugby union team when they were in the Premiership and won the Powergen Cup in 2003.They had a full back from Argentina called Diego Albanese.

He’d been at the club for four years but had never been to York. On his return for the reunion, he and his wife went to York for the day, and he was blown away.