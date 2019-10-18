Legendary Paul Gallen rues missing out on playing in Super League

Legendary former Australia star Paul Gallen stepped out at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue and admitted: “I think I’ll regret not playing Super League.”

The New South Wales State of Origin forward, 38, has recently retired after spending his entire career with Cronulla Sharks.

I think it will be a regret of mine one day that I never did come and play in Super League. I love coming to the UK and I have been lucky enough to tour here with the Australian side three times Paul Gallen

He has been in the UK for a number of events including playing for the Paul Gallen All Stars against Trinity All Stars at Belle Vue on Wednesday.

It was in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust and Life for a Kid and Gallen – who won the 2013 World Cup with the Kangaroos at Old Trafford – said: “It has been great; I love England.

“I have done four or five talking events over the past eight days and people always ask me: ‘How do you like England – did you ever consider coming over and playing here?’

“Because I love coming to the UK and I have been lucky enough to tour here with the Australian side three times and come here with the Cronulla Sharks to play the World Club Challenge.

“I had an absolute ball every time I came. The people up here in the north of England are always so nice.

“They love their footy; when we play against them they hammer us but other than that they are very respectful.

“Wakefield has been great and, most importantly, hopefully we raised some money.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants have signed Samoa prop James Gavet on a two-year deal from Newcastle Knights.

The 29-year old, who is currently with the Samoan team for the inaugural World Nines Cup in Sydney, has been released from the last year of his contract with the Knights to enable him to make the move to Super League.

Giants coach Simon Woolford described it as a “major coup” for the club as Gavet chose them ahead of some leading rivals.

He said: “We were looking to add some size and aggression to our pack and we felt James was the best person to fill that role.”

Former Castleford Tigers strength and conditioning coach Ben Cooper has joined Hull KR, reuniting with Tony Smith who coached him during his playing days at Huddersfield.