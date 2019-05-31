Legendary rugby league coach Maurice Bamford’s funeral details confirmed

The funeral of former Leeds and Great Britain coach Maurice Bamford will take place on Friday, June 7.

A short service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium in Elland at noon.

Mourners are welcome to attend and all members of the rugby league community are invited to pay their respects to Bamford at Emerald Headingley from 1.30pm onwards, in the Executive Suite in the Pavilion.

As well as Leeds and Great Britain, Bamford, who died last week aged 83, had spells as coach at Dewsbury, Halifax, Huddersfield, Wigan, Bramley and Workington Town as well as various clubs in the amateur game.