Yes, they are bottom after losing all 10 games so far since being promoted, but there is a sense that a so-far elusive maiden win is not far away.

Leaders Catalans Dragons almost came unstuck against them last week before eventually prevailing 36-30 and, before that, Wakefield Trinity had to come from behind against Leigh to win in the last 10 minutes. Wigan Warriors only defeated them by two points and it means they are a dangerous opponent every week, something Hull FC – who visit Leigh Sports Village this afternoon – are more than aware of.

“I watched that Catalans game,” said Black and Whites back-row Jordan Lane.

“It was very, very fast and we’ve watched it all week in training.

“We’ve said we can’t afford it to be that fast as it will play into Leigh’s hands.

“Leigh are a very good push side; someone makes a break and there’s five or six of them pushing into the next hole. We can’t let the game be fast like that. We’ve highlighted that. People will expect us to go over there and turn them over easily. We can’t afford to do that. If we go there with that mindset, there’s nothing stopping them putting points on us.

“They are very dangerous in attack and are desperate for a win. They’ll throw it all at us.”

Jordan Lane: Has impressed for injury-hit Hull as they seek to get their challenge back on track. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Lane, the industrious homegrown 23-year-old who has been one of Hull’s best performers so far, concedes his side have been guilty of taking things for granted previously this season.

They have impressed at times under new head coach Brett Hodgson but, having won five of their nine league games, are lacking consistency and also suffered Challenge Cup semi-final disappointment against St Helens.

“We started well, those first four, five games but I think we got a bit complacent,” revealed Lane.

“We let our standards drop a little with the little losses we got.

Leigh Centurions' Anthony Gelling (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWPix.com)

“But I feel we’re picking up now back from where we started from.

“I feel we’re back into our groove now but obviously injuries have hit so we have to try and cope with that.”

The injury situation has become so chronic that Hodgson was only able to name an 18-man squad for today’s game rather than the usual 21.

That said, it will not be used as an excuse as Lane knows the East Yorkshire club must discover some rhythm if they are to mount a title challenge.

Hull's Jordan Lane gets away from Wigan's Zak Hardaker last season ( Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“It is really important,” he said.

“With the players we’ve got missing it will be tough but whoever comes in we have trust in them to do the job.

“The next three or four games are very important.

“With the Challenge Cup out of the window we have to thrive for the league and Grand Final. That’s where all our mindset is now.

“People will say these are the games we need to knock off and we do if we want to push into the top four.