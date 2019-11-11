Lions star cleared to play in Papua New Guinea Test

Have your say

Great Britain forward John Bateman is available to play against Papua New Guinea this weekend, despite admitting a careless high tackle in last Saturday's defeat by New Zealand.

Bateman, was placed on report following a challenge on the Kiwis' Ken Maumalo during the second half of Great Britain's 25-8 loss.

The former Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors second-rower, who now plays for Canberra Raiders, pleaded guilty to committing a careless high tackle and the series' match review panel, chaired by Stevan Cole and including Braith Anasta and Michael Hodgson, ruled the incident a grade one offence.

Bateman was handed 50 demerit points, but no suspension.

The Lions are currently in Brisbane and will fly to Port Moresby on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's showdown which will end their four-game southern hemisphere tour.