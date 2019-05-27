Liverpool’s ground gets thumbs-up despite drop in Magic Weekend gates

Anfield has put itself in pole position to retain Super League’s Magic Weekend for 2020, according to chief executive Robert Elstone.

Super League chiefs gambled on moving the annual two-day event from Newcastle, which set the crowd record during the four years it was held at St James’ Park, to new territory in Liverpool, but Elstone says he was delighted with the outcome.

The aggregate attendance of 56,869 is below the 64,319 that watched the 2018 event in Newcastle but above the record low of 52,043 at Murrayfeld in 2010.

“I’m really pleased with it in many ways,” said Elstone. “Attendances have been good, we’ve seen some great rugby league and I’m sure the players have been thrilled about running out at Anfield.

“More importantly, I think the fans have had a great time. We always felt confident that this stadium was special and I maintain this city has a lot to offer so I’m really hoping fans will reflect positively on Magic.”

Organisers were bracing themselves for a sub-50,000 turn-out following sluggish ticket sales but were thrilled by a late rush, led by the two nearest Super League clubs, St Helens and Warrington.