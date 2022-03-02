Livewire Mikey Lewis hoping to sample winning feeling many times at Hull KR this season

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 19/02/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League: Round 2 - Huddersfield Giants vs Hull Kingston Rovers - The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England - Hull KRâ€TMs Mikey Lewis scores a try.

The three-time champions have been in imperious form in a 100 per cent start to 2022 and will be favourites to extend that at Hull KR’s expense on Friday night.

But according to the Robins’ precocious 20-year-old half-back Mikey Lewis, once they get their game together, opposing teams won’t relish playing them either.

Hull KR got off the mark with a 26-10 win over Castleford Tigers last Friday and Lewis insisted they are keen to prove that wasn’t a flash in the pan.

“Every game this year is going to be a hard one, there’s not going to be any walkovers,” predicted the England Knights star.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard every week and training the way we want to play. If we do that every week, to the best of our abilities, we will see the results.”

Rovers did not have things all their own way against Castleford, who were reduced to 11 men at one stage, but Lewis stressed: “Two losses was not how we wanted to start the season, but we looked at ourselves hard after the Huddersfield game and we knew we had to put things right.

“We got our rewards and the buzz in the changing room was unbelievable. That’s what you play for, it’s not about the money and everything, it’s about what you do when you get a good win, all the banter and laughs you have in the changing rooms.

“It was a really good game for us and I thought that was back to how we played last year.

“We have just got to keep building every week now,” added Lewis.

On a personal note, Lewis feels he has started 2022 in much better form than 12 months ago. He scored eight tries in 13 games for Hull KR last year and also had a six-match stint on loan with Championship club York City Knights.

His form over the second half of the season in particular saw Lewis marked out as one of the British game’s most exciting prospects and earned him a debut with England’s second string, as well as a new Rovers contract.

He said: “I’ve started miles better than I did last year.

“I wasn’t good enough last year at the beginning of the year, so to start well, even though we had two losses, was good for me.

“I’ve just got to keep building and training hard and make sure I am learning.

“There’s things I need to get better at, I know that.