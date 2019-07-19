Loan star Daniel Murray convinced Hull KR will avoid drop

ON-LOAN Hull KR prop Daniel Murray is relishing extra game-time with the Robins – and firmly believes his temporary side is good enough to avoid relegation.

Salford Red Devils front-row Murray, 23, has spent the last month at KCOM Craven Park as one of new coach Tony Smith’s first signings and has just extended his deal by another four weeks.

That means he can line up for his fifth successive match when the Robins host Huddersfield Giants tonight.

Murray admitted: “I’m very happy. Any opportunity to play every week I’m going to take and it’s just about building on it now and helping Hull KR get further up the table.

“I’m 100 per cent confident they will (survive).

“You’ve seen it on the park and week in, week out that there’s definitely some great quality in this team. They should survive it and I think they will.”

FAMILIAR FACE: Hull Kingston Rovers' head coach Tony Smith.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Murray, who helped KR win at fellow strugglers Leeds Rhinos last week, has worked with Smith before.

“I was in the Academy at Warrington for five years and got to train a couple of times with the first team and that’s when I first came across Tony,” he explained.

“He’s a very experienced coach and it’s nice to see a different view on things and a different style of coaching.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute here. I like playing free; I don’t like playing very structured.

“I like playing with a free mind and the right to do anything I want, but obviously while benefitting the team.”

Eleventh-placed Rovers will rise above Huddersfield – in ninth – if they win tonight but Murray warned: “Every team’s dangerous.

“You might speak about form but every week is a new week and you have to approach it the same; expecting every side being at their best.

“I’d be expecting Huddersfield to be at their best.

“Seb Ikahihifo is the one to look out for but their pack is a pretty strong pack.

“They have young Matty English in there, too, and I’m not sure if Olly Wilson will appear,

“He’s had a big past couple of weeks.”

Murray, who is under contract at Salford for 2020, says the Leeds defeat was “massive” for confidence.

He added: “I can just see from Friday; I think we’ve turned a corner. The lads want to work for each other and it’s all very nice to see.”