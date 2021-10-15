London Broncos prop Sadiq Adebiyi lands at Wakefield Trinity

London Broncos' Sadiq Adebiyi tackles St Helens' Regan Grace during a Super League clash in 2019. (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The prop, 24, has joined Trinity on a one-year deal with an option for an extra year in 2023.

Adebiyi had spent the last six years with London, including their 2019 season in Super League when he played alongside current Wakefield forwards Battye and Pitts.

The Nigerian international becomes Willie Poching's first signing as Adebiyi said: “I’m really excited.

"When I got the call from Willie about joining the club, I just couldn’t wait to get started.

“Wakefield Trinity is a great club and I can’t wait to meet the fans and the people around the club.

“It will be a big change for me, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

Wakefield Trinity coach Willie Poching (TONY JOHNSON)

"I don’t know much about the north, but I have a few friends over there, including Eddie and Pittsy who I’m looking forward to linking back up with at Wakefield.

"I spoke to both of those guys when I signed and they said that there is a good bunch of lads here.

“It’s been a tough twelve months for me, being out with a ruptured Achilles, but I managed to get back playing towards the back end of the season and I’m now ready to do the hard graft in pre-season and get in and amongst the lads.”

Trinity Head Coach Willie Poching is looking forward to welcoming Adebiyi to the group and said: “Sid was tipped to us by a lot of experienced and knowledgeable minds who have been involved with the London Broncos,”

“Upon watching him and speaking to Sid, I could sense his love of the game and his passion to want to be in an environment where he will grow and where we can help him reach his goals.

“It is exciting to have Sid join us and I know he’ll be a great member of our group.”