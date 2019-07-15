Long view sees Australian Blake Austin fast-tracked into England fold

RFL rugby director Kevin Sinfield says Australian Blake Austin’s long-term “commitment” to England aided the Warrington Wolves star’s bid for inclusion in their Elite Performance Squad.

The stellar Sydney-born stand-off is the only new addition to the group Wayne Bennett initially selected in March.

Austin, 28, has been a revelation for Warrington this term following his move from Canberra Raiders as a ‘marquee’ player.

He is leading the voting for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award and qualifies for England through his maternal grandmother.

The 27-man EPS will meet early next month, maintaining the focus on the 2021 Rugby League World Cup with a shorter-term goal of England’s participation in the World Cup Nines in Sydney in October. A Great Britain Performance Squad will then be selected in September as the Lions prepare to set off for New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

“Blake Austin is a quality player but just as important is his commitment to joining our England squad,” said Sinfield, who leads England’s Performance Unit. “Unlike a few other guys who would qualify to play for Great Britain later this year through their ancestry from other Home Nations, he would make himself unavailable to play any representative rugby in Australia as soon as he plays for England, because England are a Tier One nation.

“That is a good indication of his commitment to joining our group, and we believe he will be a very positive addition.”

Castleford’s Adam Milner loses his place while Wigan’s Joe Greenwood and Hull KR’s Robbie Mulhern have dropped down to the England Knights squad.

Squad: Gale, Trueman, Watts (all Castleford Tigers), Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Connor, Shaul, Taylor (all Hull FC), Ward (Leeds Rhinos), Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Roby, Thompson, Walmsley (all St Helens), Johnstone, Lyne (both Wakefield), Austin, Charnley, Clark, Currie, Hill, Hughes, Ratchford (all Warrington), Gildart, O’Loughlin, Williams (all Wigan).