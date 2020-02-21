Luke Briscoe determined to cement place with Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS winger Luke Briscoe is determined to prove his best performance for the club, last weekend, was not a flash in the pan.

Rhinos’ dual-registration partnership with Featherstone Rovers means Briscoe is available to play in the Betfred Championship whenever not required by Leeds.

That was my plan, take the opportunity when it comes and I felt like I did that. I wanted to play my best game and, hopefully, keep that spot. Luke Briscoe

The 25-year-old was on the injured list for much of pre-season and began the year at Rovers as Rhinos went with Harry Newman on the right-wing and Liam Sutcliffe at centre.

But a reshuffle last week, when Sutcliffe switched to the pack in place of the unavailable Rhyse Martin and Newman took over at centre, gave him a chance against Hull KR and he responded with an eye-catching display.

“That was my plan, take the opportunity when it comes and I felt like I did that,” Briscoe said.

“I wanted to play my best game and, hopefully, keep that spot.”

Switching between clubs and competitions is a challenge, but Briscoe stressed: “I have done it for two years now and I have sort of learned how to process it and get along with it.

“I know both clubs and the players and I just slot into it.

“It’s quite easy really.”

Rovers coach James Webster is also an assistant to Leeds chief Richard Agar, which helps.

“He is always talking to me and he keeps me updated with what’s happening,” added Briscoe.

Briscoe began his career in Hull’s academy before joining Rhinos in 2012.

He had spells on loan/dual-registration with Hunslet and Wakefield Trinity Wildcats and rejoined Leeds in 2016.

He then moved to his home-town club, Featherstone, but returned to Leeds for a third time two years ago and has since alternated between the teams.

Briscoe topped Rhinos’ stats for carries and metres made against Hull KR, when he set up the opening two tries for his centre Newman.

“The partnership with Harry is good, he is on the inside and I know he will be there.”

That combination is another dual-registration success for Rhinos, Newman having come of age during an impressive dual-registration stint at Rovers in 2018.

“It started at Fev, we had a few games together there,” Briscoe recalled.

“We train together and it shows on the pitch.”

Both Briscoe and Rhinos need to back up tomorrow at Salford.

He predicted: “It will be a tough game, but we have prepped on them and it has been good so far.”