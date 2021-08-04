Gale's ban has been halved from two matches, but he will miss Friday's Emerald Headingley derby against his previous club Castleford Tigers.
Gale received a two-game penalty notice after the RFL's match review panel charged him with grade B making contact with referee Chris Kendall during last Sunday's home defeat by Warrington Wolves.
A disciplinary committee today (Wednesday) downgraded the offence to A - the least serious level - and the ban was reduced to one match.
That means Gale will be available for Rhinos' game at Betfred Super League's bottom club Leigh Centurions on Friday, August 13.
