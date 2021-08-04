Gale's ban has been halved from two matches, but he will miss Friday's Emerald Headingley derby against his previous club Castleford Tigers.

Gale received a two-game penalty notice after the RFL's match review panel charged him with grade B making contact with referee Chris Kendall during last Sunday's home defeat by Warrington Wolves.

A disciplinary committee today (Wednesday) downgraded the offence to A - the least serious level - and the ban was reduced to one match.

Luke Gale in action against Hull. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

That means Gale will be available for Rhinos' game at Betfred Super League's bottom club Leigh Centurions on Friday, August 13.