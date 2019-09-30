Luke Gale on his way to Leeds Rhinos as 'major new signing' is ready to be unveiled

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS are set to announce the signing of Castleford Tigers and England scrum-half Luke Gale.

The West Yorkshire club will pay a fee for the player who won Steve Prescott Man Of Steel in 2017 and had two years left to run on is contract.

Rhinos have called a press conference with head coach Richard Agar to “unveil a major new signing” on Tuesday lunchtime.

Gale, 31, has not featured for Castleford this season having suffered an Achilles injury in training in January.

But he is fit now, has passed a medical and will be ready to link up with Rhinos for pre-season.

Leeds-born Gale started out in Rhinos’ academy but did not make a first-team appearance and instead began his senior career at Doncaster where he won National League Two Young Player of the Year of 2008.

From there, he earned a switch to London Broncos and established himself as a Super League player before heading back north to Bradford Bulls.

Following their relegation, Gale joined Castleford in 2015 and became an integral part of Daryl Powell’s revolution at Wheldon Road.

He helped them finish top for the first time in their history in 2017 and inspired them to the Grand Final where they fell against Leeds.

Gale rounded off the year by starting in England’s World Cup final defeat to Australia but missed much of the following campaign with a fractured kneecap.

Castleford have made St Helens’ Danny Richardson their top target to replace Gale.