Mason Caton-Brown leaves Wakefield Trinity

Have your say

WINGER Mason Caton-Brown has left Wakefield Trinity to "pursue other business interests."

The club has confirmed today (Saturday) that the 26-year-old left the club following a short spell back at Belle Vue.

The London-born player re-joined Wakefield in April following a season-ending injury to Tom Johnstone.

He signed a deal until the end of the year but has cut short his stay with six games of the season remaining.

A club statement on social media read: "Trinity can confirm that Mason Caton-Brown has left the club to pursue other business interests.

"The club would like to thank Mason for his efforts in the red, white and blue and wish him all the best for the future."

Caton-Brown marked his return to Trinity with two tries in a narrow defeat to Castleford Tigers.

It was the winger's second spell at Wakefield, after he spent 18 months at the club between 2017 and 2018.

He scored 26 tries in 27 appearances during that time before moving to Championship club Toronto Wolfpack partway through last campaign.

He left the Wolfpack at the end of 2018 before returning to Trinity in April.