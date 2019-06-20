Matt Cook keen to finish his career at ‘family club’ Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD Tigers prop Matt Cook admits he wants to finish his career at Wheldon Road.

The former London Broncos captain, who started out with Bradford Bulls in 2005 – the season they last won Super League – is contracted until the end of next term.

Cook will be approaching his 34th birthday by then but is keen to extend his playing days at the club with whom he reached the Grand Finals two years ago.

“Ideally I’d like to play out my career here,” he said.

“That would be great, if the boss will keep me at Cas.

“Next year will be my sixth year here. I’ll see how the body is then and hopefully go round again.

“It’s a family club, we all get on well and everyone fights hard for each other.

“The fans are great and it’s a real friendly environment here; you just want to do your best every week for the club because you fall in love with it.”

Given his work-rate and reliability, it would be no surprise if Cook did go on again into 2021 but, for now, he is merely thinking about visiting Salford Red Devils tomorrow.

Castleford fell 31-18 at home to Hull FC last week and know another defeat will see Salford replace them in the top-five.

Coach Daryl Powell keeps the same 19-man squad while elsewhere Wakefield Trinity have called up youngster Connor Bailey for a potential debut in their trip to Warrington.

Trinity prop David Fifita makes a welcome return from injury while Dale Ferguson could make his first appearance since last season for Huddersfield Giants when they host Wigan.

Leeds Rhinos bring back Matt Parcell at St Helens in place of Tui Lolohea who is on international duty with Tonga while full-back Jack Walker is expected to return.