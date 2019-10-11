Matty English is expecting changes at Huddersfield Giants for 2020

HUDDERSFIELD Giants prop Matty English expects “changes” for the club in 2020.

The form of some of their youngsters, like English, was a rare positive for the West Yorkshire outfit after a dismal campaign saw them only narrowly avoid relegation”

He is currently training ahead of hopefully making his England Knights debut against Jamaica on Sunday week.

However, asked what he expected from Giants next term, English simply replied: “Changes.

“There’s some good rumours coming through about who we might get and we do need to sign well and prepare well.

“We have got (Catalans and New Zealand back-row) Kenny Edwards and we’re looking forward to meeting him.

“We all know how good he can be and all hope he brings that to the Giants for 2020.

“The boys start on Monday so it will be a long, long pre-season. We’re going to work hard and right some wrongs.”

Firstly, English, 21, is looking forward to potentially tackling Giants team-mates Jordan Turner and Michael Lawrence who are in the Jamaica squad for the historic fixture at Headingley.

“It will be weird facing them, very odd, but as soon as we’re on the field we’ll be trying to bang each other,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to playing against those two boys if I’m selected. It’s a bit of an unknown playing Jamaica but we’re expecting a big, physical bunch.”

They caused such a surprise by qualifying for the 2021 World Cup and, along with Huddersfield team-mates Darnell McIntosh, Olly Wilson and Kruise Leeming, English has been training with Knights’ Performance Squad in Manchester in readiness.

“I played England Youth, England Academy and now hopefully this is the next stepping stone for me,” he said.

“Hopefully I can get in the final squad and prove what I can do.”

Meanwhile, England have called up Warrington’s Australia-born stand-off Blake Austin for the World Cup Nines in Sydney.

He replaces Wolves team-mate Jack Hughes, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a groin injury but hopes to be fit to link up with Austin ahead of the Great Britain Lions tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.