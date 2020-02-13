Max Jowitt handed chance to make his mark on Chris Chester’s Wakefield Trinity

Have your say

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester is looking forward to seeing if Max Jowitt can make the most of his unexpected chance this weekend.

The homegrown player, 22, realistically started out as the club’s third-choice full-back behind new signing Alex Walker and Ryan Hampshire.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester. (Picture: SWPix.com)

But Walker, recruited from London Broncos, was injured in pre-season and his replacement Hampshire is set to now shift to half-back after Danny Brough was sidelined in the opening night loss at Hull KR.

Jowitt has been in and out of the Trinity side ever since debuting in 2014 but will get an opportunity to show his improvement against visiting Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

Chester said: “He’s trained really well in pre-season and certainly got himself a lot fitter.

“He’s been good in training and Alex Walker will be back in contention next week so he’ll have people snapping at his heels.

“But he deserves this chance and I’m looking forward to Max putting in a good, solid display –both with and without the ball.”

Everyone at Trinity is looking forward to the contest given Sunday’s home game with Catalans Dragons was postponed just hours before kick-off due to Storm Ciara.

Warrington started with a loss at Wigan but impressed in last week’s 19-0 victory over champions St Helens.

They have been hit with problems in the build-up, star centre Anthony Gelling stood down as investigations continue into an off-field incident, but England stand-off Gareth Widdop could debut.

“We’re expecting him (Widdop) to play and he is world-class,” said Chester.

“But we should be pretty fresh and we have a couple of guys back this week.

“George King and Jordy Crowther are back in contention and looking at the likes of Chris Green, Dave Fifita, Walker and maybe one or two others next week.

“We’re getting close to a clean bill of health which is needed.

“But it’s important we get a response and a win this week.”