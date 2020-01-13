Milford the only Leeds team left to fly the Challenge Cup flag for the city

Have your say

MILFORD WERE the only Leeds team to make it through to Tuesday night’s Coral Challenge Cup second-round draw after Oulton Raiders, Stanningley and Hunslet Club Parkside all fell at the first hurdle.

Milford – National Conference Division One semi-finalists last year – proved too strong for second-division Wigan St Judes, despite a rocky start.

The visitors went ahead after only two minutes, but Milford took control through tries by John Elkington, Martin Loveridge and Mark Judge – with Loveridge adding each conversion and drop goal – to lead 19-6 at the interval.

Duane McCrea bagged a second-half brace and tries by Jacob Skinner Lewis Suggett and Jake Payne – plus two goals each from from Loveridge and Payne – sealed a comprehensive 47-12 success.

Parkside, of the National Conference Premier Division, suffered a shock 8-6 exit at Division One side Skirlaugh.

Andy Hullock scored Hunslet’s try which Connor Squires converted.

Stanningley led 20-12 with a quarter of the game remaining, but were pipped 28-26 at Conference Division One rivals Leigh Miners.

Ben Selby bagged a brace, Jack Sykes, Tyler Hart and Harris Stockdale also touched down and Ryan Taylor booted three goals

Oulton were out-gunned 26-10 by British Army at Aldershot.

Josh Murray’s try and conversion gave the visitors an early lead and Adrian Holdsworth crossed in the second half.

Thornhill Trojans – relegated from the top flight last year – were 22-16 victors over Premier Division Grand Final runners-up Thatto Heath.

Trojans’ try scorers were Rye Ward, Matthew Tebb, Sam Ratcliffe and Ross Roebuck and Casey Johnson added three goals.

Upton, of the Yorkshire Men’s League, are in the hat after a 30-4 hammering of North East champions Jarrow Vikings.

Steve Beal converted tries by Nick Welsh, Rob Iveson, Kyle Nix, Jimmy Mercer and Harley Axe.

Lock Lane went out 22-10 to Underbank. Nathan Fozzard and Oliver Bloomer scored Lane’s tries and Connor Turner’s kicked one conversion.

Dewsbury Moor had three players – Aiden Ineson, Tobias Richardson and Bradley Foster – sin-binned during a 30-14 defeat by Wigan St Patrick’s.

Joe Haywood crossed twice for Moor, Finley Bruce was their other try scorer and Foster landed a goal.

Danny Glassell and Jake Perkins were Featherstone Lions’ try scorers and Ian Jackson kicked two goals in a 24-12 defeat by West Bowling.