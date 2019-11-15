More frustration for Jake Trueman as Castleford Tigers man misses out on Great Britain debut

Castleford Tigers' Jake Trueman has been left out of the 19-man Great Britain squad for the closing match of their southern hemisphere tour.

Trueman had been included when coach Wayne Bennett named 21 players earlier in the week, but the Tigers stand-off was omitted as the group was trimmed for Saturday's showdown with Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.

Trueman, 20, was also not selected for the opening three games, against a Tonga Inviational XIII and New Zealand, all of which the Lions lost.

Speaking after last week's defeat by the Kiwis, Bennett said he would make changes to ensure everyone in the original squad got a game on tour.

Wigan Warriors' George Williams, the only other player to go through the whole tour so far without playing, is included in the 19 and expected to be among the substitutes.

Bennett had already sparked controversy by not selecting Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley in the squad for Saturday, after he flew from England last week as cover for injuries in the Lions' outside-backs.

Former Leeds and Castleford full-back Zak Hardaker, who missed the second Test against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury, is the other player to drop out from the 21 named on Tuesday.

The 19-man squad is: Lomax, McGillvary, Hughes, Connor, Austin, Widdop, Hastings, Hill, Hodgson, Burgess, Bateman, Whitehead, Graham, Thompson, Williams, Philbin, Walmsley, Jones, Clark.