Naulago can have same impact as Kiwi winger Meli, says Last

Hull FC assistant coach Andy Last has likened hard-hitting winger Ratu Naulago to former St Helens star Francis Meli.

Naulago, who helped union side Saracens to the Premiership 7s title, has been a real success for the Black and Whites since joining from the British Army in February.

He scored twice on debut in the win at Wigan Warriors and has four tries in six appearances so far.

Last said: “Ratu’s been good. He’s come during the pre-season and excelled. He’s fit, strong and showed a good instinct.

“His rugby union background certainly helped him.

“When he comes off that edge he hits and he hits hard, very similar to Francis Meli.

“He’s quick and has some natural flair, so he’s been a find for us. Long may that continue if we’re able to draw on Ratu’s ability.”

Former New Zealand winger Meli scored 145 tries in 223 games for St Helens between 2006 and 2013.

Hull will certainly be delighted if Naulago can push on and have similar success. He returned to Army duty on Sunday to feature in their 27-11 victory over the Royal Navy in front of 80,000 people at Twickenham.

The Fijian scored one try and helped create another in the culmination of the annual Inter-Services Competition.

Some Hull fans will want to see Naulago back in Black and White colours for Friday’s Challenge Cup tie against Castleford Tigers, especially after FC were vanquished 37-6 at home to Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Asked about how the deal works, Last said: “I’m not sure of the ins and outs of that contractual agreement between the military and Hull FC.

“But I think the military get first preference with regards to some of that. I don’t know the finer details of that, though.”