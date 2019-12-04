Newly-signed half-back Simon Brown buzzing over third spell at Hunslet

Half-back Simon Brown has joined Hunslet on a one-year deal for 2020.

It is his third spell at the club having played six games on loan from Dewsbury Rams towards the end of last season and also having previously operated there when Barry Eaton was in charge.

Head coach, Gary Thornton. PIC: Hunslet RLFC

Brown, 30, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed playing under head coach Gary Thornton towards the end of the recent campaign and I had no hesitation at all about coming back again.

“This is a strong club with a very proud history and I really do get the feeling that it’s about to take off again.

“Hunslet seem to have more obstacles put in their way than most clubs but, from what I can see, that only serves to harden the resolve of the players, the coaches, the supporters, the board and the backroom staff.

“We’re all in it together, fighting for the cause, and I can guarantee to our very enthusiastic and vocal fans that we’ll be pushing as hard as we can for promotion.”

Hunslet playmaker, Dom Brambani. PIC: Paul Butterfield

He added: “I’m particularly looking forward to playing again with Dom Brambani, who transferred from Batley to Hunslet recently. We had a good partnership, on and off the field, six or seven years ago at Sheffield Eagles, and it’s great to team up with him again.”

Thornton said: “Simon managed our gameplan superbly last season. He has an astute kicking game and is a good voice on and off the pitch.”