Niall Evalds on how the Castleford Tigers fans can help secure a play-off place

He continued his excellent maiden season with the club by scoring two more tries against Hull KR on Friday night.

However, knowing victory would cement their place in the top-six, Castleford squandered a second half lead to lose 26-19 meaning they slipped to seventh.

Therefore, the Challenge Cup finalists must now win their last remaining regular fixture against high-flying visitors Warrington Wolves on Thursday or their season is over.

ONE LAST PUSH: Castleford Tigers' Niall Evalds Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Evalds told The Yorkshire Post: “It is disappointing. It’s always nice to get over for a try but we went there to get in that play-off spot.

“We know we have to improve against Warrington now and that’s what we’ll be looking to do.

“We know it’s still in our hands and it’s always good to have that; you can take care of your own performance.

“It is a massive game now. It’s a short turnaround so we’ve rested up and are now getting ready for what is a huge fixture.

Niall Evalds scored two tries for Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley and won the Lance Todd Trophy Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Hopefully our fans can get behind us.”

That is a certainty; Castleford supporters are some of the most vociferous around, especially when packed into the tight confines of their Wheldon Road ground.

However, Evalds knows how influential the crowd can be and believes the electric atmosphere created at Hull College Craven Park at the weekend played a significant role in helping play-off rivals Rovers get over the line in a close encounter.

Evalds, whose excellent form since joining from Salford Red Devils has earned him a place in Shaun Wane’s England squad, admitted: “It was an outstanding atmosphere.

FOR THE BOSS: Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

“After everything that has gone on with Covid and with no crowds it was so good to play in front of fans like that.

“Fair play to that crowd. I’m sure our fans will get behind us and create an atmosphere similar to what we experienced at Rovers.

“But we were just disappointed with the performance. We were way off in everything really.”

That said, when leading 19-12 early in the second period, Castleford had a glorious chance to pull further ahead.

Evalds was put clear near halfway and, with his electric pace, looked odds on to finish off and complete a hat-trick which would have put his side in command.

Instead, Rovers full-back Will Dagger managed to deny him with a brilliant recovery.

Evalds, who won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match when Castleford lost to St Helens at Wembley in July, conceded: “I thought I’d got around him.

“But he showed great pace to get me tackled. Fair play to him.”

Warrington, of course, are the team Powell will leave Castleford for in 2022 – “you can’t write it can you?” – and the clubs could also face each other in the play-offs if Tigers do qualify. Wolves, who have finished third, will host whoever comes sixth – Castleford, KR or Leeds Rhinos – in an eliminator on Friday, September 24 (7.45pm).

Fourth-placed Wigan Warriors entertain the fifth-placed finishers in the other eliminator on Thursday September 23 (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Castleford last night announced that back-row Alex Foster will leave at the end of the season. Having initially joined on trial in 2017 after a move to Bradford Bulls fell through when they were liquidated, he quickly earned himself a contract and helped Tigers win the League Leaders’ Shield while also scoring in the Grand Final that autumn.

Foster, 27, said: “Playing for this club has meant everything.

“From the moment I came here to now, it has been incredible. What I have accomplished in the time I have had here, I never thought I would. I thought I would never play Super League again after leaving Leeds in the early part of my career.

“It has been one hell of a journey and I am so thankful to everyone involved, from the coaching staff to the fans, my teammates as well who have made my time here what it has been for me.”