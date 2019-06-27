No fond farewell for Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins - due to red tape

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS captain Kallum Watkins has played his last game for the club.

Watkins was due to bow out in Sunday’s home clash with Catalans Dragons, but his exit has been brought forward and he has now left the country to join his new club Gold Coast Titans.

Australian former Test forward Trent Merrin has been confirmed as Rhinos’ new skipper.

Watkins had to leave earlier than expected due to the NRL’s June 30 signing deadline.

Rhinos’ interim-coach Richard Agar confirmed: “There’s been some behind the scenes bureaucracy.

“Because of deadlines Kallum will have to be registered by Gold Coast by Friday evening Austrlian time.

“We have had a look at some ways around it, but it is what it is and we will have to manage without Kallum on Sunday.”