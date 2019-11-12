No place in GB Lions squad for Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley - after 10,000-mile trek

Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett has left Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley out of his 21-man squad for Saturday's Test in Papua New Guinea, despite the player travelling from the UK specifically for the game.

Handley, Rhinos' player of the year and joint-second top try scorer in Betfred Super League during 2019, flew out to join the Lions' camp last Friday, following a series of injuries in the backs.

Jake Trueman.

But Bennett has opted to stick with stand-off Blake Austin on the left-wing, with his Jack Hughes - a second-row - alongside him at centre.

Neither Handley nor Castleford Tigers' half-back Jake Trueman, who was an original member of the tour squad and has not yet played, have been included in the initial 17 on the squad list for this weekend.

The squad named on Tuesday suggests Bennett will field an unchaged 17 from the defeat by New Zealand in Christchrch.

Trueman and Zak Hardaker - who was sidelined three days ago due to a shoulder injury - have been drafted into the initial 21 to join last week's unused reserves Joe Philbin and George Williams.

Wayne Bennett and his Lions squad arrived in Papua New Guinea today.

The squad will be trimmed to 19 later in the week.

Great Britain's 21-man squad is: 1 Jonny Lomax (community club Orrell St James, present club St Helens), 2 Jermaine McGillvary (Deighton Juniors, Huddersfield Giants), 3 Jack Hughes (Golborne Parkside, Warrington Wolves), 4 Jake Connor (Siddal, Hull FC), 5 Blake Austin (Doonside Roos, Warrington), 6 Gareth Widdop (Kings Cross, St George Illawarra Dragons), 7 Jackson Hastings (Western Suburbs Red Devils, Salford Red Devils), 8 Chris Hill (New Springs Lions, Warrington Wolves), 9 Josh Hodgson (East Hull, Canberra Raiders), 10 Tom Burgess (Dewsbury Moor, South Sydney Rabbitohs), 11 John Bateman (Bradford Dudley Hill, Canberra), 12 Elliott Whitehead (West Bowling, Canberra ), 13 James Graham (Thatto Heath, St George Illawarra), 14 Josh Jones (Blackbrook,Hull), 15 Luke Thompson (Bold Miners, St Helens), 16 Daryl Clark (Fryston Warriors, Warrington), 17 Alex Walmsley (Dewsbury Celtic, St Helens), 18 Joe Philbin (Culcheth Eagles, Warrington ), 19 George Williams (Wigan St Patricks, Wigan ), 20 Jake Trueman (West Bowling, Castleford Tigers), 21 Zak Hardaker (Featherstone Lions, Wigan)