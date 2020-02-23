Oh brother – Briscoes dilemma for Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar

SIBLING RIVALRY is about to give Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar a headache.

Since Tom Briscoe suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last August, his younger brother Luke has filled in on Leeds’ right-wing, scoring four tries in seven games.

Having not been selected for Leeds’ first fixture this year, Luke Briscoe was outstanding in the 52-10 victory over Hull KR, setting up two tries for his centre Harry Newman and he had another big game when Leeds won 22-8 at Salford Red Devils two days ago, going over for the touchdown which nosed the visitors ahead.

Tom Briscoe is now stepping up training and could be available for selection next month, so Agar will have a decision to make. Luke Briscoe’s touchdown at AJ Bell Stadium was an acrobatic dive at the corner and Agar said: “It was a really good try and a good piece of play.

“The final pass wasn’t as clean as it needed to be and it gave Luke a bit more than he needed to do, but he finished it in spectacular style.

“It was an important one for us where the game was at at that particular time.”

Agar felt Rhinos ground out what could be a precious win, after making a poor start.

They trailed 8-0 on 27 minutes, but kept Salford scoreless after that and gave themselves a lifeline with a converted try just before the interval.

“There’s not much we can take out of that first half, apart from the fact we managed to be two points down rather than eight,” admitted Agar.

“We didn’t feel we executed in any area of the game.

“At half-time we talked about playing with a bit more control and doing our jobs how we practiced.

“And I thought we did that and the half-backs managed the game pretty well.”