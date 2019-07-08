Olly Wilson keen to get up to speed quickly for Huddersfield Giants

AFTER an impressive Super League debut, teenage Huddersfield Giants prop Olly Wilson hopes to have done enough to retain his place against Catalans Dragons on Friday.

It would be no surprise if head coach Simon Woolford does select him again; the England Academy forward made a fine impact in last weekend’s 36-18 win at Salford Red Devils.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford (Picture: SWPix.com)

Front-rows tend to take longer to mature than other positions but, given the way he continuously drove forward after coming on from the bench, Wilson already looked more like a gnarled veteran.

As a highly-rated British youngster, Giants showed their belief in the Halifax-born player by paying a fee to prise him from Championship side Bradford Bulls in April.

Viewed as a long-term project, Wilson was never initially seen as someone who would be used at the top level just yet.

But, on the back of a four-match losing run, Woolford threw him in and was rewarded handsomely.

“I was nervous before but after the first carry you sort of get into the game,” said Wilson.

“I really enjoyed it. It was great to get the win. We worked hard for it during the week.

“The main difference you notice about it is just how quick it is; you get back into the defensive line and then they’re coming straight at you again.

“That’s the biggest step up – the speed of the game.”

Wilson added: “It was a massive step up when I started training at Giants and a bit daunting at first.

“I was hoping to get a chance (first-team) this season but you never know what’s going to happen. It was good, though, and hopefully I’ll get another chance against Catalans.”

Leeds Rhinos prop Brad Singleton will miss Friday’s game against Hull KR having been hit with a one-match suspension.

The match review panel charged him with Grade B striking in the victory over Castleford Tigers.