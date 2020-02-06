Passion of new England coach Shaun Wane hailed by Hull KR boss Tony Smith

HULL KR chief Tony Smith has hailed Shaun Wane’s appointment as England coach admitting: “We need his passion.”

Former Wigan Warriors coach Wane was unveiled on a full-time two-year deal earlier this week, replacing Wayne Bennett, the Australian who had been in charge since 2016.

Shaun Wane is unveiled as the new England head coach in Bolton earlier this week. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Bennett, who was based Down Under where he coaches South Sydney, failed to earn a new deal after a disastrous Great Britain tour ended in four successive defeats.

He had come under heavy criticism for his playing style, bizarre selections and perceived lack of respect for the Lions concept.

Smith, the Australian who coached Great Britain and England from 2007 to 2009, feels Wiganer Wane is the right man to lead the country into the Ashes and next year’s World Cup.

“I’m delighted and think it’s fantastic, a real positive move,” he said.

“I really love Shaun. I think he’s a terrific guy who’s proven he’s a terrific coach.

“He’s got the passion for it and that’s what we need within that squad. And I think some of that has been missing and lacking.

“Listen, I’m not going to put the boot into Wayne because, although I think the last series wasn’t a great one for him, he’s done some really good things as our national coach.

“At the same time, I’m not sure he promotes our game in the way that it needs to.

DELIGHTED: Hull Kingston Rovers head coach,Tony Smith.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I know Shaun will and that’s a real positive.”

Smith, 53, added: “The other positive thing is he’s going to be about.

“He can be current with the Super League players and I’ll know he’ll keep up to date with the NRL players, too.

“I think the national coach needs to have some sort of connection with local players and that’s real powerful. Hopefully we can sneak some of our KR boys into the squad one day.

“I’m looking forward to his involvement and also any input that he’s got for some of my players to give them encouragement to make his team in the future.”

Smith’s Rovers side head to derby rivals Hull FC tomorrow night looking to build on their impressive opening day win over Wakefield Trinity.

Jordan Abdull has been named in the 21-man squad despite picking up an injury last week, while there is a return for former Hull back-row Dean Hadley but hooker Matt Parcell is not yet fit.