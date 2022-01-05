Paul Anderson and Stuart Barrow put in charge of England Talent Pathways

England Knights coach Paul Anderson after their win against Jamaica at Wheldon Road. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

The 50-year-old has left his job as Warrington Wolves academy head coach to take on the task, which looks specifically at the male game, while ex-Bradford Bulls player performance manager Stuart Barrow has taken the same role for the female game.

Former Bradford, St Helens and Great Britain prop Anderson will continue as England Knights head coach, a role he has filled since 2018 including the groundbreaking tour of Papua New Guinea and home victories over Jamaica in 2019 and 2021.

“My job is simply to help England win a World Cup,” he said.

“I genuinely believe this is something we can achieve in 2022 - beyond this, it will be achieved through a connected Pathway from Academy to Knights then on to Shaun Wane and his senior team.

“I would like to thank Warrington Wolves and Peter Riding for giving me the opportunity to work with a lot of good people and to coach the next generation of Wire players over the last three years.

“This is something I have thoroughly enjoyed and will look back on with great memories.”

Barrow, who has extensive coaching experience across the game having also worked at Castleford Tigers and as Warrington’s player development manager, had previously been working with the RFL as Women’s and Girls National Talent Manager.

In the new role, he will be responsible for the strategy, management and implementation of a world leading player and coach development programme for England Rugby League’s Female Talent and Performance Pathway.

“This role shows the significant growth in the Women’s and Girls’ game over the last few years and the need now to continue and develop the performance pathway from the National DiSE programme [Diploma in Sporting Excellence], through our England Women Knights set-up and on to the senior squad as we prepare for future World Cups,” said Barrow.

“I am looking forward to and excited to be supporting and working with coaches and players across the whole game.”

Dave Rotheram, the RFL’s chief on-field officer, added: “These are two key roles in the evolution of the male and female talent and performance pathways to build on the work already being done, with an eye to building towards future World Cups.