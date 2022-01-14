It was announced yesterday that the England hooker would be the West Yorkshire club’s latest captain, taking over from another legendary figure, the recently retired Michael Shenton.

McShane, the 2020 Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner about to start his eighth season at Wheldon Road, is an obvious choice for new coach Lee Radford given his growing maturity, leadership skills and positive impact on the team.

He has been an integral part of the side ever since joining from Wakefield Trinity during the 2015 campaign, helping them finish top for the first time in Castleford’s history two years later and reach a maiden Super League Grand Final.

McShane said: “I’m very proud to be able to represent this club.

“I haven’t hidden that I absolutely love playing for Cas and it spurs me on to do even better.

“This for me now is probably the next step: being able to lead this great club week-in, week-out.

“It probably gives me an even bigger drive to keep improving and making things better.”

And how better can they get than winning the club’s first elusive league championship in its 96-year history?

McShane was on the losing side alongside Shenton when Castleford lost that showpiece at Old Trafford in 2017 and he knows what it would mean to finally help the famous club break its duck.

“It would be awesome,” said the 32-year-old.

“I’d be proud enough just leading the team out every week.

“But to do something like that, I’m not sure I could put into words what it would mean.

“And we do want to be up there: the top-four play-offs is the bare minimum.

“But I really believe this group of players can do it (win Super League).

“I know we say it every year but when you are in this environment day in, day out, you get to build relationships and trust and you can see things clicking together out there on the training pitch.”

Castleford, who finished a disappointing seventh last term, start the new season in four weeks’ time at home to Salford Red Devils.

McShane’s career has blossomed under previous coach Daryl Powell, leading to his long-awaited England debut last year, but he hopes to grow further now Radford has taken over.

Asked about his reaction when the former Hull FC chief announced he would be captain, Leeds-born McShane said: “I probably played it cool when he mentioned it to the lads.

“But deep down inside, I was chuffed to bits. I love what I do, I love my job and I love coming to work every day.

“For me to keep loving what I do, I just need to keep pushing people on and making them be better.

“That’s only going to help the club get better, which is all I want at the end of the day.”

McShane, who started his career with Leeds Rhinos, conceded he will be trying to take on many of Shenton’s own traits as he takes leadership of the team.

The former England centre led Castleford for eight campaigns and McShane said: “He rarely got flustered and that’s something I really need to work on, especially in a game situation.

“Also, sometimes I just sit back and listen and there’s probably times when I need to step up and speak.”

Experienced forwards like Adam Milner and Nathan Massey could have been potential new captains.

But it was no real surprise that Radford plumped for McShane.

“It was an easy decision,” said the coach, who briefly played alongside McShane when the youngster joined Hull on loan in 2010

“His leadership qualities on the field are there to see for everyone and I think there is some development there as well in his leadership off the field as well.

“He does the right things as a footballer, and the blokes have got so much respect for him around the place.

“He has all the qualities you would want in a senior bloke on the field.

“I think he’s tough, smart, and has a never-say-die attitude which helps.

“For that reason, the opposition respects him and his own team-mates love being alongside him.

“I think he’s going to be a success in that role.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield Eagles’ nomadic existence is almost over after the Championship club signed a five-year deal to play all home game fixtures at the Community Stadium at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, with the opening fixture coming on Friday April 10.