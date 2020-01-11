Returning Jordan Abdull sold on Tony Smith’s ‘vision’ for his youthful Hull KR squad

JORDAN ABDULL says Tony Smith’s vision of the “future” has left him certain Hull KR will rise again in Super League.

The East Yorkshire club enjoyed their 2020 media day yesterday ahead of the new campaign which starts in under three weeks’ time.

Tony Smith

Rovers finished joint-bottom last term, only avoiding relegation on the final night, and many people have questioned whether they have strengthened significantly enough to avoid another fight at the bottom.

But Abdull, the former KR and Hull FC stand-off brought back from London Broncos as one of 18 new signings, is adamant former England coach Smith has them on the right course.

“When I spoke to Tony he told me what he sees the future like and I bought into that,” he said.

“He’s signed a really young team. I can get on board with that. I like the enthusiasm of the boys and you could see it from day one, from the first 10 minutes of meeting everybody that there is a different vibe here.”

Abdull, who helped KR earn promotion in 2017 when on loan from Hull, proved his worth with London Broncos last season. But there are plenty of other signings who may have a point to prove.

“The way Tony wants us to be is he’s got young, hungry people who want to prove themselves in Super League,” he said.

“If we can play tough and with energy every week, that alone can win you games of rugby.

“If you’re the team that put yourself through more graft than the other, that can get your more wins than maybe talent does.

“We’re looking forward to getting started.”