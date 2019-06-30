Rhyse Martin determined to provide timely lift for Leeds Rhinos

PAPUA NEW Guinea Test forward Rhyse Martin has become Leeds Rhinos’ third signing in less than a week.

The 26-year-old second-rower will join Rhinos on a contract until the end of 2021 after being released by NRL club Canterbury Bulldogs.

BREAKING THROUGH: Rhyse Martin battles for Canterbury Bulldogs against Gold Coast Titans last month. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The departure of Kallum Watkins, Matt Parcell and Tui Lolohea opened up space on Rhinos’ salary cap and overseas quota and Martin joins fellow recruits stand-off Robert Lui, signed from Salford Red Devils and hooker Shaun Lunt, from Hull KR, in Leeds’ new-look squad.

Martin, who will fly to England once paperwork has been completed, said: “It is great to get the deal sorted and I am looking forward to getting started with Leeds.

“The move has come about very quickly. I came close to signing for Leeds last year, but opted to stay at the Bulldogs.

“The club have kept me in their plans and I am pleased things have now worked out.

“I know the team are in a tough position at the moment, but I want to come over and, hopefully, play my part in getting Leeds back where we want to be.”

Martin made his NRL debut last year, scoring four tries and 38 goals - with a success rate of 94.7 per cent - in 14 games. He has played 11 times this season, booting another 13 goals.

“We are pleased to have secured Rhyse,” Rhinos’ director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said. “He is a talented player who will add to our squad.

“He enjoyed an impressive debut season in the NRL last season and is keen to be part of the Rhinos as we build towards the future. He is an international and a consistent goal kicker who will bring competition to our squad.”

Martin was born in Cairns, Queensland, but is of Papua New Guinean descent through his father and has 10 caps for the Kumuls, including the recent Test against Samoa.

Last year he captained Bulldogs’ New South Wales Cup team to victory in their Grand Final and also featured in the State Championship final win over Queensland Cup victors Redcliffe Dolphins.