Rival coaches John Kear and Brett Hodgson pay tribute to naturally-gifted legend Danny Brough

Natural talent: Danny Brough won Man of Steel after helping Huddersfield Giants top the table for the first tiem in 81 years, back in 2013. PICTURE BY ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX.COM

The scrum-half, who turns 39 today, played his last game for Bradford at Batley Bulldogs in September and retired the following month on medical advice.

Two of his former clubs will face each other at Odsal in a pre-season friendly and Bulls coach John Kear, who also worked with the former Scotland captain at Hull and Wakefield Trinity, knows it will remain a special occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brough, one of the most colourful characters of the Super League era, finished his career as rugby league’s joint fifth-highest all-time points scorer and was named Man of Steel in 2013, the year he led Huddersfield Giants to the League Leaders’ Shield.

Cup winner: Danny Brough helped Hull FC claim a dramatic Challenge Cup final win over Leeds Rhinos in 2005.

Arguably, his finest moment, though, was guiding Hull to a shock 2005 Challenge Cup final win over Leeds Rhinos in Cardiff.

“Broughy is a character and the stories about him are aplenty,” Kear, who was in charge of the Black and Whites that day, told The Yorkshire Post.

“In fact, I don’t think I can tell my favourite!

“Lots of people can give you many but the abiding memory of him, I think, should be the competitive nature of a very talented player.

Plenty of stories: Bradford coach John Kear was the Hull FC chief when they won the Challenge Cup in 2005.

“That shines through and the thing I remember the most, obviously, is that Challenge Cup final in 2005.

“I know Kev Sinfield won the Lance Todd but it should have been Broughy because his kicking game was impeccable that day.

“He was only 22 years of age but kicked two goals off the touchline, which were monumental, and had the presence of mind to drop a goal early in the game.

“It was that drop goal that ultimately was the difference so that’s my abiding memory of the rugby side.

Played together: Current Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson was in the Huddersfield Giants side with Danny Brough back in 2010. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I have many others off the pitch that I think are probably best kept for a few beers sat around at Wembley one day!”

Brough also played for hometown Dewsbury Rams, York City Knights and Castleford before leaving his third spell at Trinity for a final campaign at Bradford.

Kear admitted: “How it ended was so sad; it’s obviously a serious injury he’s got.

“He has to look after himself and his family for the future and the decision he made was the correct one.

“I hope both clubs can celebrate his career on Sunday as obviously he finished at Bradford but had a very significant period at Hull FC, too.

“Hopefully it will help Danny prepare for the future.”

Current Hull head coach Brett Hodgson played alongside Brough at Huddersfield in 2010.

The Australian full-back was reigning Man of Steel at the time and linked up with the scrum-half after Brough joined from Wakefield.

“He was probably the best kicker of a ball that I saw over here in terms of being able to put up those spirals,” recalled Hodgson, ahead of taking his side to Odsal.

“They were deadly at times. And he was a little competitor.

“Danny was probably one of the most competitive players that I played with and against in Super League.

“Playing against him, he also used to bring out the best in me as I wanted to make sure I would take care of any kicks that he’d put up and make sure I maximised my own game compared to what he could do.

“Certain players do that in the competition. He’s had a great career and he’s gone out very well-respected.”

Brough, who captained Scotland in three World Cups and made a solitary England appearance against the Exiles in 2012, came of age with Huddersfield.

He made almost 250 appearances for the Claret and Gold and was devastating when helping them finish top for the first time in 81 years in 2013.

Did Hodgson - who moved on to Warrington Wolves in 2011 - ever envisage him having such an impact?

“I knew that he was a talent,” he said.

“It’s hard to say whether or not people will get to those heights mentioned.

“But you can see some players who are just naturally gifted and Danny was definitely one of those.”

Hull, of course, are looking for great things from their own scrum-half, Luke Gale, who has joined from Leeds.

The England international, 33, was a Man of Steel winner himself in 2017 having helped inspire Castleford to their first-ever top place finish and played in the World Cup final.

He helped Rhinos win the Challenge Cup in 2020 but does the Yorkshireman need to recapture that scintillating 2017 form if Hull are truly going to challenge in 2022?

Hodgson said: “What we have already seen is everyone else has improved as a result of Luke coming in.

“That was the thing we spoke about.

“I don’t want to put the pressure on him saying he has to be at that (2017) level.

“He knows what he wants to do this season. He has full clarity around where he wants to get to: he wants to represent England again, which I think is great for him and us as a team.

“He’s driven, he’s dedicated to what he’s doing and he’s been excellent.