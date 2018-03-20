Rovers get chance to avenge Cup defeat to Oldham

HULL KINGSTON Rovers will get the chance to avenge one of the most embarrassing results in their recent history when they face Oldham in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round.

The League 1 Lancashire side beat the Robins 36-22 at Craven Park at the same stage in 2016.

They set up a rematch with the newly-promoted Betfred Super League side thanks to last night’s surprise 27-6 win at Championship side Halifax.

Rovers are among four Betfred Super League teams who will enter the competition a round earlier than most of their top-flight rivals after featuring in the middle-eights Qualifiers last year.

York City Knights, of League One, will aim to create another upset at home to Super League strugglers Catalans Dragons.

York beat Championship side Swinton Lions in the fourth round.

Championshiphigh-fliers Featherstone Rovers saw off North Wales Crusaders 68-6 in a one-sided last night to secure another tie against League One opposition.

They will visit Doncaster and the winners of the Hunslet’s delayed all-League One home tie against John Kear’s Bradford Bulls – to be played on Easter Monday – will be away to the 2012 winners Warrington Wolves.

The full draw is: Warrington Wolves v Hunslet or Bradford Bulls, Toronto Wolfpack v Barrow Raiders (to be played at Barrow), Widnes Vikings v Coventry Bears or Pilkington Recs, Leigh Centurions v London Broncos, Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets, Oldham v Hull Kingston Rovers, Doncaster v Featherstone Rovers, York City Knights v Catalans Dragons. Ties will be played over the weekend of April 21-22.

Meanwhile, Hull’s 22-year-old prop Brad Fash has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until the end of 2021.

He said: “I’ve come through the academy system and I’m delighted to tie down my future with the club. It’s where I want to be.”

Hull coach Lee Radford predicted: “Brad will only get better. He has got a very bright future ahead of him.”