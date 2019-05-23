Rugby league mourning death of legendary coach Maurice Bamford

Leeds-born former rugby league coach Maurice Bamford has died, aged 83.

Bamford was one of the most well-known and respected figures in the game and achieved the remarkable feat of coaching its two biggest clubs, Leeds and Wigan as well as the Great Britain Test side.

Maurice Bamford

As a player he has spells with Hull - where he did not break into the first team - and Dewsbury before beginning his coaching career in the amateur game.

In the early 1970s he was appointed assistant at Dewsbury and he then went on to coach a host of professional sides including Leeds from November, 1983 to February, 1985 and then again from December, 1986 to April, 1988.

His first spell at Headingley began with an 18-game unbeaten run which included victory in the 1984 JP Special Trophy final.

After retiring from coaching Bamford began a new career as an author and rugby league match reporter.

His daughter Jane confirmed he died in hospital on Wednesday night.

He had been ill for some time.