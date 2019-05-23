Rugby league mourning death of legendary coach Maurice Bamford

Leeds-born former rugby league coach Maurice Bamford has died, aged 83.
Bamford was one of the most well-known and respected figures in the game and achieved the remarkable feat of coaching its two biggest clubs, Leeds and Wigan as well as the Great Britain Test side.
As a player he has spells with Hull - where he did not break into the first team - and Dewsbury before beginning his coaching career in the amateur game.
In the early 1970s he was appointed assistant at Dewsbury and he then went on to coach a host of professional sides including Leeds from November, 1983 to February, 1985 and then again from December, 1986 to April, 1988.
His first spell at Headingley began with an 18-game unbeaten run which included victory in the 1984 JP Special Trophy final.
After retiring from coaching Bamford began a new career as an author and rugby league match reporter.
His daughter Jane confirmed he died in hospital on Wednesday night.
He had been ill for some time.