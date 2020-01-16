Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw - England's men to face Samoa, France and Greece

Have your say

England will meet Samoa in the opening game of next year's men's Rugby League World Cup .

The tournament draw was made by Rugby Football League patron Prince Harry, Leeds-born dual-code legend Jason Robinson and Olympic gold medallist Dame Katherine Grainger at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Women's and wheelchair tournaments will take place at the same time, in England between October 23 and November 27, 2021.

England's men will take on Samoa at Newcastle's St James's Park in the tournament's opening game, on Saturday, October 23, as well as group matches against France and Greece.

Scotland have a tough draw against Australia, Fiji and Italy, while Wales face Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Cook Islands.

The other group includes New Zealand, Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland.

In the women's draw, England will kick off the tournament against Brazil at Emerald Headingley, in Leeds, on Tuesday, November 9, before meetings with Papua New Guinea and Canada.

Big guns Australia and New Zealand were drawn together, along with France and Cook Islands.

The wheelchair draw will see England take on Australia in the opening game on Thursday, November 11 at the Copperbox in London.

Spain and Norway were also drawn in England's group.

Group B includes France, Wales, Scotland and the United States.

Men's draw:

Group A - England, Samoa, France, Greece.

Group B - Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy.

Group C - New Zealand, Lebanon, Jamaica, Ireland.

Group D - Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Cook Islands.

Women's draw:

Group A - England, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Brazil

Group B - Australia, New Zealand, France, Cook Islands.

Wheelchair draw

Group A - England, Australia, Spain, Norway.

Group B - France, Wales, Scotland, USA.