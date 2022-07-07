Today marks 100 days to go until the start of the tournament, but Dutton has warned of the obstacles to still overcome before England kick off the tournament against Samoa at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on October 15.

There were less than 12 weeks to go when, on August 5, 2021, Dutton and his team were forced to finally concede defeat to the pandemic by postponing the tournament for 12 months. He insists challenges remain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We shouldn’t underestimate the environment we live in,” said Dutton. “We’ve had a tournament postponed and we’ve got a cost of living crisis with inflation running at almost 10 per cent.

GAFFE: Secretary of State, DCMS Nadine Dorries with Jon Dutton (right) Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

“From a core rugby league community, we appreciate how challenging that might be on people’s disposable income.”

Organisers agreed to refund thousands of pounds in ticket sales following the postponement but Dutton, who recently undertook a whistle-stop trip to Australia to shore up support, believes they are now geared up for a final push in their bid to make the 16th World Cup the most successful ever.

“A hundred days to go marks a huge moment,” he said. “We have an opportunity to be trailblazers, to deliver something that is transformative.”

Nadine Dorries, meanwhile, claims her rugby league gaffe has boosted attention for the sport.

The Culture Secretary was invited to sample rugby league first hand after confusing the 13-man game with the rival union code. She stunned a rugby league audience in St Helens by referring to Jonny Wilkinson’s match-winning drop goal for England in the 2003 Rugby Union World Cup final in Sydney.

Speaking yesterday in the House of Commons Dorries said: “I know the Speaker (Sir Lindsay Hoyle) is a huge fan of the sport.

“I know that, while I don’t share his detailed expertise, he will be delighted that rugby league’s execs have told me that rugby league has never had so much publicity and so much attention for the game.