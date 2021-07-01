Rugby League World Cup organisers report "constructive progress" in bid to get tournament on

There has been mounting speculation that the competition - due to kick-off when England face Samoa in Newcastle on October 23 - would be postponed until next year due to the ongoing issues with the pandemic, mainly in terms of in Australia.
There is plenty of uncertainty and a decision was thought to be imminent.
However, RLWC2021 tonight issued the following statement.
It read: "Our primary focus remains to deliver the Rugby League World Cup this year, as planned, and constructive progress has been made this week.
“We are realistic about the complex challenges we are facing in these unprecedented times, including the international travel arrangements and quarantining of athletes and staff from the Southern Hemisphere.
“In the interests of delivering clarity and certainty to everyone involved in staging the tournament, a final decision will be made as soon as possible. However we have made it clear that our decision making will not be dictated by deadlines if further consideration is required.”