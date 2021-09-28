Hull KR's Ryan Hall has scored 15 tries this season (Picture: SWPix.com)

The former Leeds and England player looked to have played his last match of the season after suffering a torn bicep in the penultimate game of the regular season against Castleford three weeks ago.

But Hall, 33, who scored a hat-trick on his Robins debut against the Dragons in the opening round of the season, has been included in Smith’s initial 21-man squad and could play at Stade Gilbert Brutus, according to his coach.

“He’s got a tear in his bicep but they tell me he can’t do any more damage,” said Smith.

Tony Smith has taken Hull KR to within a game of the Grand Final (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It’s just whether he can have full function. If he can, we may risk it.”

Another former Leeds threequarter, Jimmy Keinhorst, deputised for Hall in the last two matches and scored a try in Rovers’ magnificent 19-0 win over Warrington Wolves in last Friday’s elimination play-off but Smith accepts the return of the prolific Hall would be a boost for the tem.

“It would be great if he plays but we’ll be OK if he’s not, as we found out last week,” he said.

Hall, who has scored 15 tries in his first season back in Super League, is the only addition to Smith’s squad, taking the place of half-back Rowan Milnes who picked up a shoulder injury against the Wolves.

Ryan Hall has enjoyed a strong first season at Hull KR (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Smith will also check on the fitness of forwards Albert Vete, George Lawler and Korbin Sims.

Full-back Sam Tomkins, who has been nursing a knee injury, has been included in Catalans coach Steve McNamara’s initial squad and Smith thinks he will play.