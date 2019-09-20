Ryan Hampshire one of seven confirmed departures from Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed that seven players will leave the club when their contracts expire in November.

Keegan Hirst will join Halifax on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell.

Former Wigan and Castleford utility back Ryan Hampshire, who played every game for Trinity in 2019, is one of the seven end-of-season departures.

The 24-year-old had previously been offered a new three-year deal in May but has been unable to agree new terms with the club after that offer was taken off the table.

Anthony England, Tyler Randell, Keegan Hirst, Chris Annakin, Luke Hooley and Lewis Wray are the other six players who will leave Belle Vue

Chris Annakin has already agreed a two-year deal at Championship club Dewsbury Rams while Keegan Hirst will also ply his trade in the second tier after joining Halifax on a permanent deal.

“I wish all the players that are leaving us the very best for the future and thank them for the service they have given Wakefield Trinity," said chief executive Michael Carter.

Randell will return to Australia while Carter stated it hadn't been possible to agree a new deal with Hampshire.

He continued: “Tyler (Randell) has moved back to Australia for family reasons and he let us know this half way through the year. I wish him and his family all the best for the future.

“I wish Anthony England and Keegan Hirst all the best for the future at their new clubs. Keegan’s try against Wigan at the end of 2017 is still one of my favourite moments at this club.

“Lewis Wray and Luke Hooley leave without playing a first team game but I still believe they have bright futures in the game, and wish them well.

“And finally, it has not been possible to agree a new deal with Ryan Hampshire, despite every effort being made. I wish him well in the future.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Escare, Chris Green and Adam Tangata's respective loan spells at Belle Vue have all ended following last Friday's victory over London Broncos.

Trinity have also confirmed that academy graduates Oliver Greensmith, Jack Croft, Yusuf Aydin, and Connor Bailey will all join the first-team squad next year.