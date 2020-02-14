Salford Red Devils 10 Huddersfield Giants 12 - Aidan Sezer kicks late penalty to make perfect start for Giants

Aidan Sezer kicked a penalty with only two minutes remaining to seal Huddersfield a dramatic 12-10 victory over Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Australian scrum-half stepped up to slot the ball between the posts after Salford’s Lee Mossop was penalised for pushing Lee Gaskell.

It ensured Simon Woolford’s side started the Super League season with two wins from as many matches while last season’s beaten Grand Finalists Salford have won only one of their first three games. Huddersfield, playing for only the second time this season after last Sunday’s scheduled game against Leeds fell foul of Storm Ciara, had to weather an early Salford onslaught.

Attacking kicks from Tui Lolohea and Kevin Brown respectively were cleared dead for drop-outs in quick succession before winger Ken Sio had a try overturned by the video referee despite being initially awarded by referee James Child in the 14th minute.

It took some smart invention from Giants hooker Adam O’Brien to break the deadlock as he picked up the ball from dummy half, faked to pass then powered over to score under the posts with 17 minutes played. Sezer added the conversion.

The home side responded with a well-worked try 16 minutes before half-time. Brown and Niall Evalds linked well on the right edge before Sio scored in the corner.

Salford continued to enjoy the majority of possession but they had to wait until five minutes into the second half to score their second try.

Brown drew the defence with a well-timed pass for Dan Sarginson who produced a powerful finish to touch down. Lolohea’s conversion extended Salford’s lead to 10-6.

But Huddersfield were not behind for long – the impressive Australian scrum-half Sezer floating an inviting long pass to winger Louis Senior who finished well in the corner. Sezer missed the conversion to make it 10-10 with 54 minutes played. Lolohea saw a drop-goal attempt drift wide with six minutes remaining but Salford finished the game with 12 men after Brown was sin-binned after clashing with Huddersfield centre Jordan Turner.

With golden point looking likely, Sezer made no mistake with that late penalty to seal victory for the Giants.

Salford: Evalds, Sio, Welham, Sarginson, Williams, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Jones, Johnson, Greenwood, McCarthy, Burke. Substitutes: Lannon, Yates, Lussick, Pauli.

Huddersfield: McIntosh, McGillvary, Wood, Turner, L. Senior, Gaskell, Sezer, English, O’Brien, Matagi, Murphy, J. Wardle, Lawrence. Substitutes: Clough, Gavet, Edwards, Ta’ai.

Referee: James Child (RFL).