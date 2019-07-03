Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants – Desperate approach required for Giants to pull clear

IT WOULD be easy for a coach involved in this bizarre and ever-developing Super League relegation battle to ease pressure on his squad by attempting to switch the focus elsewhere.

However, Huddersfield Giants’ Simon Woolford is not that sort of coach.

Huddersfield Giants' head coach Simon Woolford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Indeed, the Australian has reiterated to his under-performing squad that unless they start fighting like a team in trouble, there will be “serious issues” ahead.

Woolford is not dramatising; the West Yorkshire club are one of four clubs all locked on 14 points at the bottom of the table.

Granted, with nine games still to go, they could just as conceivably make a push for the top-five as end up being demoted to the Championship but he is not willing to rely on that.

Giants head to Salford Red Devils tonight and, after their meek display in Friday’s unedifying 36-10 defeat at a Wakefield Trinity side who had lost their previous six games, the fixture is highly significant.

We need to come and play well. It is as simple as that. Our effort needs to resemble that of a team that’s fighting and if we don’t get that there’s going to be serious issues isn’t there? Giants coach, Simon Woolford.

“It’s very important as have been the last couple of games,” said Woolford.

“But we’ve not got the job done these previous few weeks and that’s disappointing.

“This is another week to put things right and I’d like to think they will be ready and up for it.

“We’re getting to a stage now where it’s becoming desperate so that’s how we need to play; our actions need to be of a desperate team looking to get back on track.

“I’m glad we get to play again on Thursday night.

“We’ve had a light week’s training with the short turnaround but that’s good and there are no excuses.

“We need to come and play well. It is as simple as that.

“Our effort needs to resemble that of a team that’s fighting and if we don’t get that there’s going to be serious issues isn’t there?

“If we don’t get it this week we never will. We’ve talked about it – as we have the last couple – but it’s now time to put it into action.”

‘Effort’ has been a key word in the build-up; Huddersfield, on a four-match losing run, need much more of the basic ingredient.

On that basis, Woolford – who is “a fair way down the line” in talks to sign Catalans Dragons second-row Kenny Edwards for 2020 – insists he would have no issue with throwing two new players into the mix for their debut.

Scrum-half Tom Holmes has completed his recovery after a knee reconstruction and, following a bright spell back on loan at Featherstone Rovers, the 23-year-old could come in.

Similarly, Woolford may look to England Academy prop Olly Wilson, the highly-rated teenager who was bought from Bradford Bulls in April and has been working with the first-team squad while playing for the Academy.

Asked if he would have concerns throwing them into such a crucial fixture, the coach insisted: “No, I think both can do the job. I’ve seen enough of Tom now to suggest he’s up for it and Olly Wilson’s a young front-row who is still years off his best.

“But if you’re good enough you’re old enough. Both guys’ attitudes are fantastic and we need guys with fantastic attitude who are willing to work hard.

“These two certainly fit that mould.

“If they do get a game Thursday night I’ll have full faith they can get the job done.”

Woolford is waiting on captain Leroy Cudjoe (hamstring) who is rated 50/50, while he has real concerns about experienced duo Jordan Turner and Dale Ferguson.

Centre Turner has only missed one game all year but could miss the rest of the season if a shoulder injury picked up against Trinity needs surgery.

Scotland back-row Ferguson will see a specialist today still unsure if it is a concussion or an eye injury that is causing him continued periods of blurred vision after also coming off at Wakefield.

Seventh-placed Salford have beaten Castleford and Wakefield of late but lost away to Wigan last week.

Woolford said: “They’ve scored the third most tries in Super League and a lot of that comes off (Jackson) Hastings. He leads a lot of stats – try assists, break passes – so obviously we need to do a good job on him.

“That’s where we need that intent and effort in defence.”