Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants - Jordan Turner confident Giants can emulate Salford’s turnaround

JORDAN TURNER could never understand why Aidan Sezer was not the main man at Canberra Raiders but hopes he can now fire Huddersfield Giants to the “upper echelons” instead.

Australian scrum-half Sezer is the club’s first ‘marquee’ signing after joining in the winter and has certainly made an instant impact.

Jordan Turner thanks the fans for their support (Picture: SWPix.com)

Man of the match in their opening-day win at Catalans Dragons, he lines up for a second time at Salford Red Devils tonight after Sunday’s game against Leeds Rhinos was postponed.

Experienced Giants centre Turner was at Canberra in 2017 when Sezer was still trying to force his way into their NRL side.

He recalled: “I was pretty good mates with him and stayed in touch after I came back here to Huddersfield.

“We spoke quite regularly and when Huddersfield registered their interest in him last summer, I told him what this club and Super League was about.

“He is a top quality player and I could never understand why he wasn’t Canberra’s main ball player; they should have built the team around him but went in a different direction.

“He’s a massive loss for Canberra Raiders but great for our game over here and I hope he can push us up to the upper echelons.”

Former Hull FC star Turner, 31, hopes Giants can follow the lead of his first club Salford in heading to a Grand Final under the radar.

Salford were the surprise story of last term, going from relegation candidates to Old Trafford and only missing out to St Helens.

“I don’t think there’s anyone left from when I left the club in 2009,” said Turner, who was a Grand Final winner with St Helens in 2014.

“They are a different club now. But Salford have certainly opened the door for everyone else; everyone will use them as an example and if they can do what they did, why not anyone?

“It’s great what they did for rugby league – and we’re hoping it could be us next.”

Meanwhile, Turner is looking forward to tonight’s game more than most having been suspended for the Catalans game.

He said: “I’ve not played Super League since June after getting injured. It’s been eight months.

“And then came a ban and – when I was ready – that storm!”