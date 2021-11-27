Sam Wood centres focus on establishing position at Hull KR after move from Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants' Sam Wood tackled by Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt short of the try line in 2020 (Picture: PA)

Wood is in his second week of pre-season training since joining the Robins on a one-year deal from Huddersfield Giants.

After making his debut for Huddersfield in 2016, he has played in all manner of positions from centre and wing to full-back, half-back and even back-row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whenever Giants needed someone to plug a gap, the rangy player (Wood stands at six foot, five inches) more often than not slotted in.

However, versatility can be a help and a hindrance; during that six-year spell Wood managed only sporadic appearances for the West Yorkshire club, something he hopes to remedy under head coach Smith at Rovers.

“I’m 24 now,” he told The Yorkshire Post, agreeing it is time to settle down in one role.

“When you start off your career, being versatile is good as it helps you get in the team when you probably might not get in in one position.

“It is helpful playing different positions as it means you are getting game-time that you probably wouldn’t get otherwise.

Starting afresh: Sam Wood in training with Hull KR this week (Picture: Hull KR)

“But I do really want a position now that I can make my own for years to come and be recognised as that player.”

And centre is the position the Yorkshireman has targeted for the Robins.

“It is always a question asked of me but I definitely want to make a centre position my own now and chip in with some back-row,” said Wood, who spent spells on loan at Oldham, Workington Town, Halifax, Batley Bulldogs and hometown Dewsbury Rams when struggling to nail down that regular slot with Giants, where he had emerged from the academy.

“Tony has said that’s what he wants me to do – to challenge for that centre spot – and he can see me playing a bit of back-row if needed. But I do really want to get familiar with that position and get some good consistency there.

Sam Wood scored seven tries for Huddersfield last season.(Picture: Tony Johnson)

“Greg Minikin has left [for Warrington Wolves] so there is some competition for that right centre spot between me and a few lads that were there before. I want to make it my own. I feel I play my best rugby in the centre position and it is what I’m most comfortable with and most familiar with and I feel I can stamp myself on a role best there.

“But it’s good to have healthy competition. It’ll keep us playing well. Whoever Tony decides on he’ll be prepared as well as possible and that competition is what we need to go to the next level.”

Ironically, last season was his best in Huddersfield colours with Wood playing 18 times, five different positions and scoring seven tries including one from the wing in a victory over KR in August.

But he believes he can take his game to a new level at the East Yorkshire club who surprised many by reaching the Super League semi-finals last term with exciting, enterprising football.

Sam Wood in training with Hull KR this week (Picture: Hull KR)

Former Leeds Rhinos and England coach Smith has a valuable knack of improving players and Wood – who faces competition from the likes of Ben Crooks and Jimmy Keinhorst – admitted: “He’s got a real attention to detail.

“It’s the little things that make the big difference at this top level. It’s the little things done well and – although it’s tough to explain – it is exactly what I need.

“I’m more than happy to listen and take on board what Tony’s saying to me. His attention to detail is what will take me to the next level. I’m grateful for that.

“They are a great set of lads here, too, and they’ve made me feel really welcome. The transition has been seamless. Being away from family and friends, it can be quite difficult but the lads at KR and the people at the club are great.”

With captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall, the veteran former Kiwis centre who excelled in the Robins push from bottom in 2020 to the play-offs last term, he will not be short of advice.

Wood admitted: “He’s not a bad person to learn off is he: an NRL Grand Final winner and probably the best centre in the world at one point when he was playing for New Zealand.

“Kane Linnett as well has bags of experience with North Queensland Cowboys so it’s a real exciting environment for me to be in. I look forward to training every day learning off these guys.”

The Super League fixtures were announced this week with KR starting at home against Wigan Warriors on Friday, February 11 before a quick reunion at Wood’s former club the following Saturday.

“That will be brilliant,” he said.

“I’d love to get out there and be a starting player for that Wigan game.

“There is a bit of time to go in this pre-season yet and I’m taking it a week at a time at the minute but that ultimately is the end goal for me: to start that first game and run out in front of those fans.

“I’ve been here as an away player and the atmosphere is enormous; I can’t wait for them to be on my side!

“With Huddersfield, I’m very grateful for time there and always will be.

“They gave me my breakthrough year and I’ve learned a lot coming through there.