Scott Grix leaves Huddersfield Giants to join brother at Halifax

HUDDERSFIELD Giants’ full-back Scott Grix will continue his coaching role at the club despite joining hometown Halifax on a month’s loan - where his elder brother Simon has just taken temporary charge.

Grix, 35, rejoined Giants from Wakefield Trinity at the start of the season, mainly in a mentoring role but also as a player.

Halifax's Simon Grix (SWPix)

However, he has struggled to nail down a regular spot in Simon Woolford’s side given the form of youngster Darnell McIntosh.

Halifax assistant Simon Grix took over at the Championship club last week following the surprise exit of head coach Richard Marshall.

“Scott’s manager rang me on Monday and asked for permission to look around for some more permanent game time than he is achieving her,” Giants managing director Richard Thewlis.

"In checking with Simon (Woolford) he was happy to let that occur, with Darnell having secured the full-back berth - which was always the longer-term plan - and our younger academy players also all making great strides this year.

"Scott will initially do a month at Halifax as per the RFL regulations and then we’ll assess it from there.”

Ireland international Grix last played for Halifax in 2004 and will be a welcome boost for the side as they seek to kick-start their campaign.

Thewlis continued: “There is always a risk letting any players leave for the loan period, of course.

“But we have Tom Holmes now back playing and four others last week played in the lower leagues all of whom are match-fit and pushing to catch Simon’s eye.

"Our physios say they expect Lee Gaskell back in contention next week along with Dale Ferguson, Matthew English and Joe Wardle leaving only Adam Walne and Leroy Cudjoe out longer.

“Grix will remain of course as our Academy head coach and fulfil those duties along with coaching and mentoring our young outside backs – in particular Darnell - as he has to date.”