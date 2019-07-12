Scott Taylor looks for improvements as Hull FC chase silverware

HULL FC prop Scott Taylor says the opening spell against London Broncos was arguably their best of the season – but they must still improve further if they are going to claim any silverware this term.

The Airlie Birds were 34-0 up before the break having scored six tries against Super League’s bottom team on Thursday.

It looked like being a perfect riposte after being thrashed at home to leaders St Helens the previous week – but then they tailed off and London scored four unanswered second-half tries of their own to lose just 35-22.

Taylor conceded it was hard to sum up the performance from Hull who remain in third and visit Leeds Rhinos next Sunday before a Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

“The big negative from last week was our completion rate being down against St Helens,” said the England prop.

“We just didn’t give ourselves any chance against that sort of opposition.

“We had a lot of energy but you can’t keep doing that.

“All week we talked about knocking some sets off, worry about ourselves not the opposition and get the win and play for 80 minutes.

“Obviously we got that much-needed win against London and the first 35 minutes was arguably the best 35 minutes of our season. It was outstanding,” explained Taylor.

“I think we completed at 100 per cent and were 34-0 up making the game look easy.

“But the second half we went away from that again.”

Taylor, 28, added: “London are the sort of team that won’t go chasing the game either.

“They’ll complete their sets, find touch and go through the motions while we maybe tried to overplay to put on a big score.

“They came back fighting. So, we played brilliantly for half a game, the second half was frustrating but we get a big turnaround now and get ready to go to Headingley.”

The former Wigan forward knows Hull – who won for the first time in three games – must improve further to not only beat Leeds but then overcome second-placed Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

He had won with Hull at Wembley in 2016 and 2017 and is desperate to return as well as help his hometown club push towards a first Grand Final since 2006.

“We’re sat third, in a good position and if we get a good win at Headingley we bounce into Warrington,” said Taylor.

“It is a bit frustrating but we came to get a win and show signs of the team we are. You didn’t see any of that last week.

“You saw 40 minutes tonight. Hopefully next week you see 60 or 80 and then hopefully that takes us into a Cup semi-final which we’re notoriously pretty good at; I think we’ve only lost one game in the last three and a half years.”

He added: “Leeds are fighting a bit down the bottom, have made a couple of big acquisitions and are hitting a bit of form.

“I’m looking forward to going to Headingley and hopefully we’ll get a good win.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance of doing something special this year but we just have to get back to being consistent. That’s our main aim.”