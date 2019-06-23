Senior twins driving each other on to perform at Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD Giants teenager Louis Senior admits he has been feeling “jealous” of twin brother Innes – and that has driven him on this season.

The England Academy winger came in for only his third appearance of the campaign as the West Yorkshire club lost 38-22 against Wigan Warriors.

Senior, playing on the right flank, scored in Friday’s defeat after also producing a fine break to help set up Sam Hewitt’s try.

Innes featured on the opposite flank, making his 13th start of the season having become a regular this term, profiting when either Jermaine McGillvary or Akuila Uate has been injured.

Both international widemen were sidelined against Wigan, hence both Seniors – who stand at six foot four inches – played.

“I think that’s the fifth time we’ve played together,” said Louis, the Giants academy products having debuted last year.

“It’s good. We feed off each other; if I see him doing something good I want to better him

“I’ve been getting a bit jealous of him this year as he’s been getting loads of game-time and I haven’t so I was glad to get the opportunity tonight. It was a disappointing result; it really seems to be the same things that are causing us defeats. We’ve lost a few on the trot and we’re struggling to get a win at the moment so we need to turn that around against Wakefield on Friday.”

Huddersfield-born Senior debuted against Leeds Rhinos at Easter last year, the first of his three appearances in 2018.

A strong runner, and clearly swift, he has all the attributes to progress in the game and feels the brothers are adjusting to Super League level. “I’m starting to get there,” he said. “We both train really hard. We know we’ve still got things to work on but we have both been working really hard and it’s allowing us to fit into the first team like we have.”

England winger McGillvary has been helping the twins develop. Senior added: “Jermaine’s got a great knowledge on rugby; he just knows loads about it.

“He’s really good. He was in the changing rooms tonight, telling me to keep it up, keep running onto the ball and trying to get a good carry, just trying to motivate me really. He’s a good bloke. I felt I did well in some areas but it was not a perfect performance and I just need to keep trying my best to keep putting good performances in to get in that team.”

Huddersfield are down in ninth following a third straight defeat, just two points above bottom, while Wakefield are directly above them and only two points ahead.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting at Belle Vue, Senior conceded: “We’re both starting to get in a relegation scrap.

“I know there’s loads of game left but it’s getting a bit scary at the bottom.

“It’s a really important game. We need to get that win.”