Settled Wakefield Trinity forward Tini Arona is excited by what the new season might bring

Now, though, the powerful New Zealander is at ease with whatever happens, confident that if he enjoys his rugby league, he will always be in a positive spot.

Prop Arona is, indeed, entering the final year of his current contract with Trinity where – with his relentless graft in defence and attack – he has become such a fans’ favourite since joining from Cronulla Sharks in 2016.

He turns 33 in May but – Wakefield fans will be pleased to hear – is excited about his and the squad’s potential when the new campaign kicks off next month and he wants to stay on longer.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 14/05/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Wakefield’s Tinirau Arona.

“This is the last year of my three-year deal I signed,” said Arona, ahead of tomorrow’s friendly at Featherstone Rovers.

“But I am just looking forward to enjoying the season more than anything.

“I know when I’m happy I play good rugby.

“And it’s been a really good start, a real quality pre-season leading into the season.

Man with a plan: Tini Arona says he has spoken to Willie Poching about strategies for the new season. Picture: Tony Johnson

“I am feeling confident. When I was younger I used to stress out a lot when it came to the last year of a deal, or when you were off-contract or a free agent.

“But with my age and experience now I know it’s about living in the moment and just looking forward to playing good rugby every weekend.

“The rest will take care of itself. I’ve got a good agent in Graeme Taylor that I trust and, with him doing what he does behind the scenes, I don’t need to worry.

“I can just concentrate on playing some good rugby.”

Scrum fan: Arona says Wakefield team-mate David Fifita will be pleased scrums are returning to the game. Picture: Tony Johnson

Arona may have grown up in Dunedin and spent time in Sydney as a youngster but he classes Wakefield as “home” for him and his family.

“This will be my seventh season with Wakefield,” added the former Cook Islands international.

“I’m always grateful to (CEO) Michael Carter, (chairman) John Minards and the board for all the things they have done for me over the years I’ve been here.

“I felt I’ve grown as a human being as well as a man at this club.

“At the moment Wakefield is my home, and whether I stay here or not, I know this will always be close to my heart for me and my family.”

Arona was signed by Australian Brian Smith but has spent most of his Trinity career under Chris Chester.

Fellow New Zealander Willie Poching, though, took over last August and initiated an improved turn in form which Wakefield hope to continue when the Super League season gets underway against Hull FC on February 13.

“Me and Willie have had a few good chats,” said the ex-Sydney Roosters player.

“He’s been direct with me and helped me understand what role I’m needed to play this year.

“I’m looking forward to building combinations with Liam Hood and Jai (Whitbred) in the middle.

“I think we have an agile pack so it should be fun.”

Scotland hooker Hood and Australian loose forward Whitbred have both joined from Leigh Centurions, allied to the likes of Lee Gaskell and Tom Lineham, offering Trinity fans the club will be challenging for the play-off places in 2022 rather than fighting relegation again.

“They’ve been great,” added Arona, who is approaching 150 games for the West Yorkshire club. “All our new signings have fitted in and added value to our squad. I’m looking forward to what they bring come game-time.

“I think it could be a really exciting season for everyone; there’s a few clubs who have added some quality to their squads.

“I do think it could be one of the most exciting seasons yet, since I’ve been in the Super League at least.”

The return of scrums is something some players – not least Arona’s giant team-mate Dave Fifita – are looking forward to after they were given the green light this week, 18 months after being suspended to reduce the impact of Covid.

“I’m happy for Dave as now I don’t have to listen to him every week saying there should be scrums back!” joked Arona, front-rows across the country rejoicing at the prospect of regaining the time when they can traditionally get a breather.

“Whether we play with scrums or not, when you’re in the heat of the battle in the middle, I don’t have time to worry if there’s scrums or not. I know the bigger men will appreciate it a lot more and – as long as I’ve played –there’s always been scrums so it’s good to have that part of the game back.”

“Hopefully we get to see some exciting plays from those scrums as well as those lateral play-the-ball plays were getting a bit boring in my eyes.