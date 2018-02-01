Sheffield Eagles loan move gives Aston and Lo chance to impress

CASTLEFORD TIGERS coach Daryl Powell hopes a one-month loan move back to their former club Sheffield Eagles will eventually allow winger Garry Lo and half-back Cory Aston “to put pressure” on first-team rivals.

Prolific Lo scored 37 tries last season for Sheffield and starred for Papua New Guinea in the World Cup before moving to the Super League club.

Garry and Cory have been working hard in our environment and this loan period gives them an opportunity to get game-time under their belts in the Championship. Castleford Tigers head coach, Daryl Powell

He featured in Castleford’s friendlies against Leeds Rhinos and Newcastle Thunder but faces stiff competition from Super League’s top try-scorer Greg Eden and Greg Minikin.

Aston, meanwhile, came through the Eagles academy before signing for Leeds at the end of 2016.

He did not feature there, though, and spent most of last season on loan at Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers before signing a two-year deal with Castleford in December.

Aston, of course, has the likes of England scrum-half Luke Gale, ex-Huddersfield Giants half-back Jamie Ellis and highly-rated youngster Jake Trueman in his way at Castleford.

“I look forward to seeing them play for Sheffield with a view to putting pressure on our first-team players in the near future.”

Both are set to come into the Sheffield side for their Championship opener at Dewsbury Rams tomorrow and there is also an option to extend the loan deal.

Trueman is in Castleford’s 19-man squad for tomorrow’s trip to St Helens along with new signings James Green, Joe Wardle and Jamie Ellis.

Elsewhere, prop Nick Scruton misses his Hull KR’s Super League return against his former club Wakefield Trinity as he continues recovery from off-season surgery.

But centre Andrew Heffernan is set for his first game of 2018 while Justin Carney, Liam Salter and Matty Marsh all return.

Wakefield are fully fit with new signings Pauli Pauli, Justin Horo and Ryan Hampshire all included and fit-again winger Tom Johnstone set for his first league game since last May.